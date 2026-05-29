Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 19.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 155.14 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 19.83% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 155.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.90% to Rs 36.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.58% to Rs 571.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 660.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.