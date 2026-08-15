Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 27.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 150.53 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 27.46% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 150.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 140.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales150.53140.29 7 OPM %9.929.26 -PBDT14.1811.41 24 PBT12.7410.00 27 NP9.477.43 27
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