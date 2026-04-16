Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) added 2.67% to Rs 128.60 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 93.96% to Rs 34.68 crore on 15.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 571.21 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 103.76% YoY to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

Total expenses climbed 10.27% to Rs 522.24 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 473.61 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 554.23 crore (up 59.98% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 3.95 crore (up 12.22% YoY) during the period under review.