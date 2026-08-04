Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 127.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.10% to Rs 663.73 croreNet profit of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) rose 127.52% to Rs 36.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.10% to Rs 663.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 427.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales663.73427.95 55 OPM %9.3310.36 -PBDT49.1023.03 113 PBT47.5221.11 125 NP36.6316.10 128
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