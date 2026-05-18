Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 65.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 694.68 crore

Net profit of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) rose 65.64% to Rs 19.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 694.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 580.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.85% to Rs 103.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 2287.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2001.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.