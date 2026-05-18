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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 65.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 694.68 crore

Net profit of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) rose 65.64% to Rs 19.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 694.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 580.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.85% to Rs 103.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 2287.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2001.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales694.68580.34 20 2287.142001.65 14 OPM %6.406.90 -9.858.18 - PBDT28.1217.76 58 143.7187.25 65 PBT26.4916.11 64 137.2680.23 71 NP19.9612.05 66 103.3060.82 70

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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