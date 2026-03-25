Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO subscribed 1.47 times

The offer received bids for 2.77 crore shares as against 1.89 crore shares on offer.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) received bids for 2,77,21,680 shares as against 1,89,05,270 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (25 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 1.47 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 March 2026, and it will close on 27 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 201 and 212 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 440 crore. The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 400 crore for funding working capital requirements and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

The promoters are Jagdish Kumar Suri, Rahul Suri, and Ramnika Suri. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 8,15,80,500 equity shares, aggregating to 98.53% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 78.78%. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) is a processor and exporter of basmati rice and other FMCG products, with fully integrated operations across the rice value chain, including procurement, processing, and distribution. The companys portfolio is led by basmati rice, complemented by other rice varieties and staple FMCG products such as aata, maida, sooji, besan, salt, and sugar, marketed under its flagship Aeroplane brand and over 40 sub-brands. It has a strong domestic and international presence, exporting to over 38 countries, supported by a wide distribution network of more than 400 distributors in India and overseas. The rice segment contributes the majority of revenue, with a dominant share in overall sales, while the company continues to focus on expanding its distribution reach, strengthening brand presence, and scaling operations.