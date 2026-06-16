For distribution of Aeroplane Rice products in the Sultanate of Oman

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) announced that Al Tasnim Group, one of the leading food distribution companies in the Sultanate of Oman, will distribute Aeroplane Rice products in the Sultanate of Oman.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding the availability of premium-quality rice products across the Omani market. Through this partnership, Al Tasnim Group will leverage its extensive distribution network and market expertise to strengthen the presence of Aeroplane Brand products among consumers, retailers, and food service channels throughout the Sultanate.