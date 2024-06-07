Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amit International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Amit International reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

