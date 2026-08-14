Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 21Lalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amit Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Amit Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 23.53% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Amit Securities rose 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.53% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.34 -24 OPM %-3.850 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.270.21 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 29.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ecofinity Atomix reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Next Story