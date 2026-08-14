Amit Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.53% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Amit Securities rose 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.53% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.34 -24 OPM %-3.850 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.270.21 29
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