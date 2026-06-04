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Amit Spinning Industries standalone net profit declines 97.11% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 36.68 crore

Net profit of Amit Spinning Industries declined 97.11% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 36.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.41% to Rs 3.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 119.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.6833.17 11 119.02103.09 15 OPM %10.0318.75 -6.756.82 - PBDT1.366.77 -80 9.314.87 91 PBT0.175.88 -97 3.932.45 60 NP0.175.88 -97 3.932.45 60

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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