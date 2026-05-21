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AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 50.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 39.88% to Rs 15.36 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings declined 50.29% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.88% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.75% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.43% to Rs 52.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.3625.55 -40 52.5177.71 -32 OPM %44.6061.02 -27.3534.98 - PBDT8.6017.44 -51 24.1534.15 -29 PBT8.1316.97 -52 22.2832.26 -31 NP5.1810.42 -50 14.7920.47 -28

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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