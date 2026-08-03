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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.05% in the June 2026 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 6.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 14.30 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings declined 6.05% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.3014.27 0 OPM %21.2627.89 -PBDT5.375.91 -9 PBT4.915.44 -10 NP3.263.47 -6

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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