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Ampere partners with Muthoot Capital Services to accelerate EV adoption

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Ampere, the E2W brand of Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), with portfolio of record-breaking electric scooters, today announced a partnership with Muthoot Capital Services. The partnership is aimed to make electric mobility ownership more accessible and affordable across India and help accelerate EV adoption. This will also offer customers convenient, flexible and customer-centric retail financing solutions for Ampere's complete range of electric two-wheelers.

The partnership is designed to bridge affordability barriers by offering financing solutions tailored to diverse income profiles and mobility needs. Flexible repayment options of the collaboration are expected to broaden access to electric mobility by making ownership more convenient, affordable and financially sustainable for EV buyers, salaried professionals, self-employed individuals, gig workers or small business owners.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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