Ampvolts standalone net profit declines 89.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1112.90% to Rs 11.28 crore

Net profit of Ampvolts declined 89.17% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1112.90% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 236.96% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 942.42% to Rs 20.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.