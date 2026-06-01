Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 453.79% to Rs 18015.20 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries rose 775.00% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 453.79% to Rs 18015.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3253.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 656.97% to Rs 12.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.56% to Rs 48417.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25677.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.