Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 453.79% to Rs 18015.20 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries rose 775.00% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 453.79% to Rs 18015.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3253.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 656.97% to Rs 12.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.56% to Rs 48417.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25677.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18015.203253.09 454 48417.9125677.75 89 OPM %0.08-0.05 -0.050.01 - PBDT11.741.96 499 18.594.01 364 PBT10.881.32 724 16.522.12 679 NP8.751.00 775 12.491.65 657

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shah Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit rises 1933.33% in the March 2026 quarter

BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.55% in the March 2026 quarter

BIL Vyapar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Skybiotech Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story