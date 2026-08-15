Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 930.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 78.34% to Rs 8384.61 croreNet profit of Amrapali Industries rose 930.56% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.34% to Rs 8384.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4701.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8384.614701.49 78 OPM %0.100.03 -PBDT5.390.97 456 PBT4.950.57 768 NP3.710.36 931
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