Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 930.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 78.34% to Rs 8384.61 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries rose 930.56% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.34% to Rs 8384.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4701.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8384.614701.490.100.035.390.974.950.573.710.36

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