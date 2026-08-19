Amrit India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 60.61% to Rs 0.13 croreNet loss of Amrit India reported to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 60.61% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.33 -61 OPM %-6646.1581.82 -PBDT-8.640.28 PL PBT-8.640.28 PL NP-8.640.28 PL
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