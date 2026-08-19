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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amrit India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Amrit India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 60.61% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of Amrit India reported to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 60.61% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.33 -61 OPM %-6646.1581.82 -PBDT-8.640.28 PL PBT-8.640.28 PL NP-8.640.28 PL

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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