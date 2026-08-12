Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 47.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 102.97 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 47.41% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 102.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales102.9794.05 9 OPM %6.078.97 -PBDT10.0212.82 -22 PBT8.1011.29 -28 NP4.378.31 -47
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