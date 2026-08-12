Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 47.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 102.97 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 47.41% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 102.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.102.9794.056.078.9710.0212.828.1011.294.378.31

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