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Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 6.65% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 149.77 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 6.65% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 149.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.95% to Rs 57.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 502.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 451.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales149.77135.41 11 502.55451.82 11 OPM %17.0613.07 -15.0612.88 - PBDT30.2322.48 34 93.0775.66 23 PBT28.6220.86 37 86.7569.13 25 NP16.1915.18 7 57.9250.83 14

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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