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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AMS Polymers standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the June 2026 quarter

AMS Polymers standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 36.16% to Rs 36.34 crore

Net profit of AMS Polymers declined 53.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.16% to Rs 36.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales36.3426.69 36 OPM %1.793.45 -PBDT0.480.70 -31 PBT0.410.65 -37 NP0.280.60 -53

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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