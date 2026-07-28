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Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
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Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net Loss of Anand Projects reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.250.30 -17 OPM %-28.00-33.33 -PBDT-0.07-0.09 22 PBT-0.07-0.09 22 NP-0.06-0.08 25

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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