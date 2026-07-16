Anand Rathi FME (IFSC) receives in-principle approval from IFSCA

For registration as a fund management entity (non-retail) at IFSC, Gift City

Anand Rathi FME (IFSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anand Rathi Wealth, has received an In-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) for registration as a Fund Management Entity (Non-retail) at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), GIFT City, Gujarat.

Pursuant to the aforesaid approval, Anand Rathi FME (IFSC) shall undertake the necessary steps, including fulfilment of applicable regulatory, operational and capital requirements, as prescribed by IFSCA, for obtaining the final certificate of registration and commencement of its business activities in due course of time.