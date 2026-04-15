Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 125.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 255.65 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers rose 125.75% to Rs 41.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 255.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.77% to Rs 129.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 932.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 845.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.