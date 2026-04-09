Anand Rathi Wealth climbs after Q4 PAT rises 41% YoY to Rs 103 cr

Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 2.37% to Rs 3,478.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 40.9% to Rs 103.08 crore on 29.67% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 287.81 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 41.19% YoY to Rs 140.26 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026. In Q4 FY26, asset under management (AUM) jumped 21% YoY to Rs 93,037 crore.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 32.08% to Rs 395.65 crore on 22.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,148.82 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Rakesh Rawal, CEO, and Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO said, Excluding the impact of fair value gains on investments, ESOP expenses, and related tax effects for FY26, our total revenue grew by 22% year-on-year to Rs 1,198 crore, while Profit after Tax (PAT) increased by 28% to Rs 386 crore. We also maintained a consistent track record of exceeding our stated revenue and profit guidance of Rs 1,175 crores and Rs 375 crore, respectively.

Our Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 21% year-on-year, reaching Rs 93,037 crore, compared to a 5% down in the Nifty over the same period, supported by steady net inflows and strong client engagement. We recorded net inflows of Rs 13,457 crore for FY26, up 7% year-on-year. We on boarded 1,663 new client families during last one year on net basis, bringing total client base to 13,395 families. Meanwhile, the companys board approved bonus issue in ratio of 1:1, one new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 5 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each held by the eligible shareholders.