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Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 73.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 321.99 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 73.82% to Rs 162.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 321.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 274.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales321.99274.02 18 OPM %33.7446.63 -PBDT215.35134.03 61 PBT206.20126.35 63 NP162.7393.62 74

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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