Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 73.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 321.99 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 73.82% to Rs 162.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 321.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 274.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.321.99274.0233.7446.63215.35134.03206.20126.35162.7393.62

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