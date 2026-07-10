Anand Rathi Wealth rises after PAT jumps nearly 24% YoY in Q1 FY27

Anand Rathi Wealth added 2.27% to Rs 2146.40 after the company reported 23.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.9 crore on a 17.5% increase in revenue to Rs 322 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 180.1 crore, up 14.1% YoY. This was primarily due to higher employee expenses (up 13.4% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 15.8% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 156.3 crore, up by 6.5% from Rs 18.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

Assets Under Management (AUM) as on 30 June 2026 was Rs 1,06,300 crore, up 21% YoY.

Rakesh Rawal, chief executive officer, and Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer, said: This performance reflects our continued ability to attract new clients and deepen existing relationships, even in a challenging market environment. We onboarded 1,611 new client families on net basis over the last twelve months, taking our total client base to 13,941 families. Client attrition, measured by AUM lost, remained at a low at 0.09%, underscoring the strength of our client-centric uncomplicated approach. We also recorded zero regret RM attrition during the quarter." Anand Rathi Wealth is among Indias leading wealth solutions firms, catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with a unique and differentiated client strategy. The company operates across 18 cities in India has a representative office in Dubai. Recently, the company commenced operations in London, UK, through its wholly owned subsidiary.