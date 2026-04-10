Anand Rathi Wealth (ARWL) has achieved significant milestone with Assets Under Management (AUM) crosses Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sharing insights on the company's performance, Rakesh Rawal, CEO, and Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO said, Recent positive movement, post end of March 2026, in equity market has helped us to achieve significant milestone of ₹ 1 Lakh Crores. For this, we remain grateful to our clients for their continuous support and to our team members for their commitment and hard work. We are confident of delivering such milestones in future, driven by the uncomplicated and scalable nature of our business model, while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.