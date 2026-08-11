Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 96.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.85% to Rs 95.58 croreNet profit of Anand Rayons rose 96.61% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.85% to Rs 95.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales95.5875.95 26 OPM %2.351.50 -PBDT2.381.27 87 PBT2.321.18 97 NP2.321.18 97
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