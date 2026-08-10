Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyMilky Mist IPOTitan Share PriceGold and Silver PriceJharkhand Student Protest
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 18.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 18.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.58% to Rs 631.40 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 18.88% to Rs 149.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 631.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 592.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales631.40592.41 7 OPM %29.0425.43 -PBDT201.54158.27 27 PBT185.33150.38 23 NP149.64125.88 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research standalone net profit rises 48.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Provident Meryta Pvt standalone net profit rises 7309.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 3.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 767.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Next Story