Anant Raj Ltd has added 8.39% over last one month compared to 17.37% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.61% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd rose 2.58% today to trade at Rs 473.95. The BSE Realty index is up 1.42% to quote at 6107.56. The index is up 17.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 2.09% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 1.93% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 8.31 % over last one year compared to the 2.83% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 8.39% over last one month compared to 17.37% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60636 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 744.1 on 07 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 403 on 30 Mar 2026.