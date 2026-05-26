Anant Raj Ltd has added 10.4% over last one month compared to 2.34% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd rose 0.47% today to trade at Rs 510.1. The BSE Realty index is up 0.55% to quote at 6162.76. The index is up 2.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Embassy Developments Ltd increased 0.32% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 15.7 % over last one year compared to the 7.24% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 10.4% over last one month compared to 2.34% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8807 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 744.1 on 07 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 403 on 30 Mar 2026.