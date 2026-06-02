Anant Raj surges after signing MoU with Haryana Govt for digital infrastructure development

Anant Raj rallied 4.31% to Rs 562 after the company has entered into memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) to establish data centre and cloud services in Haryana.

Under MoU, the company will invest approximately Rs 25,000 crore, to expand its digital infrastructure (which includes data center and cloud services) in Haryana.

The Haryana Government, through HEPC, has assured the company of necessary facilitation and ease-of-doing-business support to help execute the project and ensure its successful implementation.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.