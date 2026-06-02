Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj surges after signing MoU with Haryana Govt for digital infrastructure development

Anant Raj surges after signing MoU with Haryana Govt for digital infrastructure development

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Anant Raj rallied 4.31% to Rs 562 after the company has entered into memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) to establish data centre and cloud services in Haryana.

Under MoU, the company will invest approximately Rs 25,000 crore, to expand its digital infrastructure (which includes data center and cloud services) in Haryana.

The Haryana Government, through HEPC, has assured the company of necessary facilitation and ease-of-doing-business support to help execute the project and ensure its successful implementation.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 25.36% to Rs 146.60 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Rs 118.64 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 19.64% YoY to Rs 646.81 crore in Q4 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting climbs after announcing Rs 575 crore order inflows

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 20% YoY in May'26

Lodha Developers Ltd Slips 2.29%, BSE Realty index Shed 1.26%

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Surges 5.05%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.11%

Coforge launches Nexa Agentic AI Platform for insurance industry

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story