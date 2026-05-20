Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anantam Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 202.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Anantam Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 202.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 222.54 crore

Net profit of Anantam Highways Trust reported to Rs 202.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 222.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 195.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 326.08 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales222.540 0 326.080 0 OPM %90.180 -86.750 - PBDT162.67-0.05 LP 214.10-0.05 LP PBT162.61-0.05 LP 213.98-0.05 LP NP202.87-0.05 LP 195.51-0.05 LP

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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