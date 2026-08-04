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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.43% to Rs 25.83 crore

Net profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.43% to Rs 25.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.8328.52 -9 OPM %42.908.70 -PBDT0.49-13.43 LP PBT0.02-14.05 LP NP0.02-14.05 LP

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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