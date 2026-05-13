Andhra Cements reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.07% to Rs 154.85 crore

Net profit of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.07% to Rs 154.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 152.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.46% to Rs 442.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 274.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.