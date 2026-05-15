Andhra Paper has reported 1.7% fall in net profit to Rs 7.72 crore despite a 29.4% rise in net sales to Rs 527.05 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 501.94 crore, up 29.7% YoY. Interest outgo in the March 2026 quarter was Rs 3.71 crore, down 48.9% YoY.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 11.76 crore, up by 90.6 % from Rs 6.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 18.62 crore (up 79.1% YoY) and Rs 1701.23 crore (up 10.4% YoY), respectively.