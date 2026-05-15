Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 1.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 527.05 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 1.66% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 527.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.06% to Rs 18.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 1701.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1541.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.