Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 42.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.09% to Rs 393.77 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper rose 42.28% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 393.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 393.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.393.77393.4212.398.5467.5455.0840.5529.1830.3221.31

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