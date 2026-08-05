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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 90.04% to Rs 14.09 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 90.04% to Rs 14.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.09141.46 -90 OPM %-36.91-7.42 -PBDT-0.98-5.70 83 PBT-4.75-9.31 49 NP-3.25-8.42 61

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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