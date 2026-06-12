Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 224.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 3825.54 crore

Net profit of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation reported to Rs 224.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 230.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 3825.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3554.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 925.76% to Rs 995.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 14644.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13706.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.