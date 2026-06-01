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Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 20.07% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 637.41 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 20.07% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 637.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 500.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 221.56% to Rs 83.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.10% to Rs 2466.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2019.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales637.41500.35 27 2466.002019.69 22 OPM %7.469.29 -8.234.94 - PBDT55.3656.37 -2 227.96143.14 59 PBT33.7335.40 -5 144.8162.40 132 NP4.705.88 -20 83.2225.88 222

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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