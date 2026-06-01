Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 20.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 637.41 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 20.07% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 637.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 500.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 221.56% to Rs 83.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.10% to Rs 2466.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2019.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.