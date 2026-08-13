Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 57.84 crore

Net loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 20.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 57.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.57.8455.48-23.60-49.86-19.3727.06-21.0325.54-2.3420.14

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