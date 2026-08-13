Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 57.84 croreNet loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 20.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 57.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.8455.48 4 OPM %-23.60-49.86 -PBDT-19.3727.06 PL PBT-21.0325.54 PL NP-2.3420.14 PL
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