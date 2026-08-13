Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 57.84 crore

Net loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 20.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 57.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.8455.48 4 OPM %-23.60-49.86 -PBDT-19.3727.06 PL PBT-21.0325.54 PL NP-2.3420.14 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit rises 88.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit declines 7.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Arvind consolidated net profit rises 0.39% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Next Story