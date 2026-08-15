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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:44 AM IST
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Sales decline 37.80% to Rs 15.30 crore

Net Loss of ANG Lifesciences India reported to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 37.80% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.3024.60 -38 OPM %-12.812.60 -PBDT-4.08-1.20 -240 PBT-5.58-2.73 -104 NP-4.24-2.01 -111

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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