Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One announces change in Chief Technology Officer

Angel One announced the appointment of Ajit Narayanan as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Ajit brings over 25 years of experience in building and scaling large, technology led businesses across consumer internet, e-commerce, digital healthcare and enterprise platforms. He has deep expertise in platform engineering, artificial intelligence, cloud native architectures, and data-led transformation at scale.

In his role, Ajit will lead Angel One's engineering function, shaping platform architecture, performance, and scalability while driving high-velocity execution across teams. He will focus on strengthening Angel One's core technology foundations, wiring AI-led intelligence into critical systems, and building resilient, high-performance platforms to support the company's next phase of growth.

Further, Ravish Sinha, Group Chief Product and Technology Officer, will transition from his current role into an individual technologist role in the office of the Group CEO.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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