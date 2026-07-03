Angel One reported an 18.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its client base to 38.59 million in June 2026, compared with 32.47 million in June 2025.

On a sequential basis, the client base grew 1.1% month-on-month (MoM) from 38.17 million in May 2026.

Gross client acquisition declined 17.5% YoY to 0.45 million in June 2026 from 0.55 million a year ago. However, it rose 8.3% MoM from 0.42 million in May 2026.

The company's average client funding book stood at Rs 67.83 billion, up 7.5% MoM and 44.1% YoY.

The total number of orders increased 7.4% MoM and 21.8% YoY to 140.04 million. Meanwhile, average daily orders declined 2.8% MoM to 6.67 million, though they were up 21.8% YoY.

Unique mutual fund SIPs registered stood at 564,920, down 3.4% MoM and 23.3% YoY. The company reported an average daily turnover (ADTO), based on notional turnover, of Rs 52,94,300 crore in June 2026, registering a 1.8% MoM and 51.3% YoY increase. ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 50,08,600 crore, up 0.5% MoM and 47.2% YoY. Based on option premium turnover, overall ADTO stood at Rs 3,00,400 crore, surging 27.6% MoM and 172.7% YoY, while F&O ADTO stood at Rs 14,700 crore, down 9.6% MoM but up 16.5% YoY. Meanwhile, the cash segment reported an ADTO of Rs 8,600 crore, down 9% MoM but marginally higher by 0.9% YoY. The commodity segment recorded an ADTO of Rs 2,77,100 crore, rising 32.1% MoM and 211.3% YoY.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorised persons. The companys consolidated net profit (PAT) jumped 83.49% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 320.24 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by a 38.20% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,459.42 crore. Shares of Angel One rose 0.94% to Rs 349.40 on the BSE.