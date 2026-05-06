Angel One reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its client base to 37.79 million in April 2026, compared with 31.48 million in April 2025.

On a sequential basis, the client base increased 1.1% month-on-month (MoM) from 37.39 million in March 2026.

Gross client acquisition declined 6.2% YoY to 0.46 million in April 2026, as against 0.49 million in April 2025.

The company reported an average daily turnover (ADTO), based on notional turnover, of Rs 52,21,000 crore in April 2026, registering a 4.5% MoM growth and a 41.3% YoY increase. ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 49,91,700 crore, up 3.9% MoM and 38.6% YoY.

Based on option premium turnover, the ADTO in the cash segment stood at Rs 9,400 crore, rising 35.3% MoM and 32.9% YoY. Meanwhile, the commodity segment reported an ADTO of Rs 2,19,900 crore, marking an 18.6% MoM increase and a sharp 155% YoY growth. Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.