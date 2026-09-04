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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One client base increases to 39.56 million in Aug'26

Overall ADTO declines 9.7% YoY

Angel One reported a client base of 39.56 million for the month of August 2026 (up 17.8% YoY and up 1.4% MoM).

Other business parameters during the month:

Particulars Aug-26 MoM Growth YoY Growth Client Base (Million)

39.56

1.4%

17.8%

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Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

7421

4.8%

40.2%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)

Overall

41,38,900

-15.2%

-9.7%

F&O

38,35,100

-18.2%

-13.8%

Cash

8,200

1.6%

18.4%

Commodity

2,95,600

62.6%

134.4%

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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