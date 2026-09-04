Overall ADTO declines 9.7% YoY
Angel One reported a client base of 39.56 million for the month of August 2026 (up 17.8% YoY and up 1.4% MoM).
Other business parameters during the month:Particulars Aug-26 MoM Growth YoY Growth Client Base (Million)
39.56
1.4%
17.8%
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7421
4.8%
40.2%Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore)
Overall
41,38,900
-15.2%
-9.7%
F&O
38,35,100
-18.2%
-13.8%
Cash
8,200
1.6%
18.4%
Commodity
2,95,600
62.6%
134.4%
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content