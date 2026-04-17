Angel One gains after strong Q4 earnings; PAT surges 83% YoY

Angel One advanced 2.38% to Rs 299.35 after the company reported a robust performance for the quarter ended March 2026.

The companys consolidated net profit (PAT) jumped 83.49% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 320.24 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by a 38.20% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,459.42 crore.

On a sequential basis, the companys net profit rose 19.19%, while revenue increased 9.32%.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 439.89 crore, up 86.60% YoY and 17.79% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and taxes (EBDAT) surged 78.88% YoY and 16.74% QoQ to Rs 472.8 crore. The EBDAT margin improved to 41.7% in Q4 FY26, compared with 31.8% in Q4 FY25 and 39.4% in the previous quarter.

The companys total client base reached 37.4 million, registering a growth of 20.5% YoY and 4.7% QoQ. Gross client acquisition stood at 1.80 million, up 12.7% YoY and up 4.4% sequentially. However, on a full-year basis, Angel One reported a 21.95% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 915.10, while revenue from operations slipped 1.94% YoY to Rs 5,136.60 crore in FY26 over FY25. Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director, said, Indias financial participation continues to deepen, driven by rising financial awareness, a young population entering formal markets at scale and strong adoption of digital platforms. Angel One is proactively aligning to this shift through disciplined execution, strengthening its core business while scaling new growth engines. Business performance for the quarter reflected an improvement in client activity, average daily orders and operating margins returning to our guided range, reinforcing our confidence in the structural drivers of the core business.

Early progress across new businesses is helping us to expand our ecosystem, deepening client relationships and support our long-term platform strategy. Our ambition is to build a unified, technology-led financial platform that supports the entire lifecycle of our clients from investing to wealth creation and access to credit solutions. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to participate at scale in the next phase of growth in Indias financial services market, driven by both increasing participation and deeper engagement. Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO, said, FY26 was a defining year for us as we focused on adopting AI to build efficiencies, both for the client and the organisation. During the quarter we elevated Ask Angel into a conversational AI-driven assistant, helping clients resolve queries, explore IPOs and access stock insights. AI is increasingly shaping how we build, with 25% of the total committed code being AI generated today, reducing development timelines, hence improving time to market. AI is now embedded across multiple efficiency-led initiatives, including grievance email and ticket automation, real-time e-signature validation, internal data analyst agent and onboarding KYC face match, etc. enhancing overall client experience on the platform.

Our emerging businesses continue to grow with discipline. Credit, mutual funds, wealth and asset management are scaling steadily, supported by increasing adoption from clients. Wealth management, in particular, continues to show strong momentum, with AUM reaching Rs 101 billion, a 23% QoQ growth. Here too, AI is playing an important role, 80% of Ionic Wealths codebase is AI-generated, accelerating development and enabling faster innovation. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, technology leadership and earning client trust. Our foundations are strong, our capabilities are compounding and we remain well positioned to create long-term sustainable value. Meanwhile, during the quarter ended 31 March 2026, the company has raised funds of Rs 50 crore through private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).