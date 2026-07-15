Angel One Q1 PAT doubles to Rs 231 crore on strong revenue growth

Angel One reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with consolidated net profit surging 102.14% year on year to Rs 231.40 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 114.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total revenue from operations jumped 25.35% YoY to Rs 1,429.69 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a sequential basis, net profit declined 27.74%, while revenue slipped 2.03%.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 97.45% YoY to Rs 324.67 crore but fell 26.19% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and taxes (EBDAT) surged 85.03% YoY to Rs 359.7 crore but declined 23.92% QoQ. The EBDAT margin improved to 32.7% in Q1 FY27 from 21.8% in Q1 FY26, while it moderated from 41.7% in the previous quarter.

The company's total user base grew 18.8% YoY and 3.2% QoQ to 38.6 million. Gross client acquisition stood at 1.3 million during the quarter, down 13.6% YoY and 26.7% QoQ. Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6.2 billion as of June 2026, up 81.4% YoY. Wealth management AUM jumped 165.3% YoY to Rs 134.4 billion, with the client base crossing 2,400. During the quarter, the company registered 1.7 million unique SIPs, down 10.3% YoY, while credit distribution more than doubled, rising 129.7% YoY to Rs 5.3 billion. Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director, said, India's financialization represents one of the most compelling long-term opportunities. With a large working-age population, extensive digital infrastructure and rising participation in formal finance, we believe the next phase of growth will extend well beyond investing, into a broader ecosystem of financial products and services. Our strategy is to build India's most trusted fintech, serving users across every stage of their financial journey. Every interaction on our platform strengthens our understanding of user needs, enabling us to deliver increasingly relevant, personalised and timely financial solutions. We believe this continuous compounding of technology, data and user intelligence will be a defining competitive advantage over the coming decade.

As our platform scales, deeper user engagement expands monetisation opportunities, increases user lifetime value and strengthens operating leverage. This allows us to remain focused on long-term value creation rather than near-term monetisation. Our performance this quarter reflects disciplined execution against this strategy. We remain committed to building a trusted fintech that can meaningfully participate in India's financialization journey while creating sustainable value for our users and shareholders over the long term. Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO, said, This quarter reflects continued execution against our strategy of building a leading fintech with multiple growth engines. We continued to strengthen our product ecosystem, scale AI across the platform, and deepen engagement across investing, wealth and credit.

AI is increasingly becoming integral to how we operatefrom enhancing user discovery and support to improving onboarding, decision-making, and internal productivity. At the same time, our proprietary credit intelligence capabilities continue to enhance user matching and lender outcomes, while significant headroom within our existing user base provides a meaningful long-term monetization opportunity. We also continued to expand our wealth and asset management businesses, where recurring assets and long-term engagement continue to scale steadily. Combined with our disciplined focus on security, governance, and responsible innovation, these investments are strengthening the quality of our platform and positioning us to deliver durable, profitable growth over the long term.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 1 for FY27. The record date for the dividend is 21 July 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before 14 August 2026. Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorised persons.