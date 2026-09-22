Angel One's Dinesh Thakkar acquires entire tower at Embassy Terazza for Rs 711 cr

Embassy Developments announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the sale of an entire residential tower at its ultra-luxury development, Embassy Terazza, in Juhu to Dinesh Thakkar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Angel One (AOL).

The deal is the largest single residential unit transaction in the country.

The residence comprises an entire G+7 storey tower with a RERA carpet area of 63,000 sq. ft., and a transaction value of approximately Rs 711 crore.

Located on Juhu Tara Road, one of Mumbai's most coveted residential addresses and home to leading business families, industrialists and celebrities, Embassy Terazza is an ultra-luxury low-density development spanning over 2+ acres with approximately 50 residences and has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) in excess of Rs 3,000 crore. Design features include one residence per floor across the five towers, offering panoramic sea and city views, thoughtfully planned layouts, lush internal gardens, and curated wellness and lifestyle amenities. This project is being developed by Embassy Developments under a development management (DM) model.